Deepika Padukone did not charge single penny for ‘Jawan’ cameo, read

Shah Rukh Khan’s most recent film, “Jawan,” has emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of the year. This movie marks his return to the silver screen after a five-year hiatus, following “Pathaan,” making it the second film in his comeback. A notable highlight of the Atlee-directed film is the special appearance by Deepika Padukone, who portrays the character of Aishwarya Rathore. And ever since the snippets have gone viral, we can’t keep calm.

However, as of now, it’s been sprawling over the internet, that for Jawan cameo, Deepika Padukone didn’t charge a single penny. Read below to know what she in an interview with ‘The Week’

Deepika was questioned about whether she charges a fee for her special appearances in films. Her response was, “No, I do not.” She went on to elaborate, expressing her motivation for participating in “83,” where she wanted to pay tribute to the women who stand steadfastly behind their husbands, supporting their success, much like her own mother did. Furthermore, she mentioned her willingness to make special appearances in films featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Shetty.

During the same interview, Deepika shared insights into her relationship with Shah Rukh Khan, describing them as each other’s good luck charms. However, she emphasized that their connection transcends mere luck, revealing a profound sense of mutual trust and respect. She expressed that she is one of the privileged few individuals with whom Shah Rukh Khan is vulnerable, and their bond is built on a solid foundation of trust and respect. They have previously collaborated on projects such as “Om Shanti Om” (her debut film) and “Happy New Year,” as well as making cameo appearances together in films like “Billu” and “Zero.”

“Jawan,” helmed by director Atlee Kumar and backed by Gauri Khan as the producer, features an exceptional ensemble cast comprising Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, among a host of other talented actors. The movie made its grand debut on September 7 and achieved a remarkable feat by securing the record for the most substantial opening in the annals of Bollywood cinema.