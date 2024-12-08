Deepika Padukone’s First Public Appearance Post Motherhood With Diljit Dosanjh Steals Hearts

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, a favourite among Hindi film enthusiasts, made her first public appearance since embracing motherhood. The actor, who welcomed her daughter Dua Padukone Singh with husband Ranveer Singh in October, joined singer Diljit Dosanjh during the Bengaluru leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour on Wednesday night.

Padukone, known for her striking elegance, opted for a casual yet stylish look, donning a white sweatshirt, baggy denim jeans, and matching sneakers. Her effortless outfit was complemented by her golden-brown hair left open, radiating a natural post-motherhood glow.

The unexpected collaboration with Dosanjh created a buzz among fans. During the concert, the Punjabi singing sensation surprised the audience by welcoming Deepika on stage in Kannada, adding a regional touch that delighted the crowd. The duo’s chemistry was evident as Deepika grooved to Dosanjh’s popular track Lover, with fans capturing every moment in videos that quickly went viral.

Diljit collaborated the reel with Deepika Padukone and wrote, “Queen 👸🏻 @deepikapadukone On DIL-LUMINATI TOUR IN BENGALURU 🫶🏽 Year 24” Check out:

View Instagram Post 1: Deepika Padukone’s First Public Appearance Post Motherhood With Diljit Dosanjh Steals Hearts

Deepika’s appearance drew an overwhelming response on social media, where fans praised her glowing look. Comments such as “New mommy glow” and “Santoor mommy” flooded the internet. The clips showcased the actor enjoying the show, blending in with the crowd before her moment on stage.

One fan summarized the excitement by calling it a “moment to remember,” while others admired Dosanjh’s thoughtful Kannada greeting for Deepika, underlining his connection to the local audience.

While Deepika’s personal life has been in the spotlight recently, her professional ventures remain highly anticipated. She was last seen portraying Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, a significant role in the filmmaker’s cop universe.

With fans eager for her return to the big screen, Deepika’s public appearance signals a balance between her new journey as a mother and her commitment to her craft.