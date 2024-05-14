‘Dekha Tenu’ verse from ‘Shava Shava’ to be a full song from ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi;’ Karan Johar pens a note

The trailer of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi was revealed only a couple of days ago and while that created a splash by itself, there was one special thing in the trailer that especially caught the attention of everyone and has been a talking point ever since.

Ardent fans of the classic, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum went on to notice how they heard the lyrics, ‘Dekha tenu pehli pehle baar ve…’ and were immediately hit with a dose of nostalgia as the verse is so popular and beloved from the chartbuster song of K3G, Say Shava Shava.

What is so amazing about the verse is that amidst being a fun dancing number, the mood shifts entirely when the verse comes and despite just being a few lines, it made the biggest impact.

Now, as the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is up for release, it seems that Dekha Tenu will be a full song which is said to be released tomorrow. On the same, the director of K3G and producer of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi – Karan Johar went on to pen a small note on his Instagram story, where he wrote, “This song is already echoing in all the hearts with just a small glimpse…and it carries on the purity of love that it did before… A song very close to my heart, soon o be yours from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi – Karan Johar”-

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi seems to be a unique love story of two individuals who were united by cricket and their love for the game and their love for each other, as they navigate through several hurdles.

The film is set for release on 31st May 2024.