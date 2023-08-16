ADVERTISEMENT
Devara: Jr NTR unveils Saif Ali Khan’s intense first-look poster, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Aug,2023 19:21:37
Telugu cinema enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of “Devara,” a highly anticipated movie featuring Jr NTR in the lead role. Directed by Siva Koratala, the film has caught attention not only for its star-studded cast but also for its gripping storyline. Joining Jr NTR on screen is the talented Janhvi Kapoor, who takes on the role of the female lead, while Saif Ali Khan portrays the antagonist, adding an intriguing layer of suspense to the narrative.

In a thrilling update, Jr NTR himself revealed the first look of Saif Ali Khan’s character, Bhaira, in the film. Bhaira’s persona is central to the movie’s intense theme, making this sneak peek a topic of fervent discussion among fans and online audiences. The compelling first look has generated a buzz and sparked conversations about the movie’s promising cinematic experience.

Have a look at the thrilling poster:

Presently, a fresh shooting schedule is underway in Hyderabad, contributing to the film’s progress. Notably, actor Shine Tom Chacko will also play a significant role in the production, enhancing the film’s ensemble cast. “Devara” is a collaborative effort between Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, promising a grand-scale cinematic journey for the audience. Adding to the excitement, the music direction for the film has been entrusted to the acclaimed Anirudh Ravichander, further heightening expectations for an impressive auditory experience. Moviegoers can mark their calendars for April 5, 2024, as the day when “Devara” is set to captivate audiences worldwide with its thrilling tale and stellar performances, as reported in 123 Telugu.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

