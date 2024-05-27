‘Dhadak 2’ announcement: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri lead the sequel which is about two lovers who are separated by caste & religion

Being a remake, Dhadak that marked the debut of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles went on to do great business at the box office and propelled the duo to stardom. The film did receive some criticism for how it didn’t live up to the original Marathi film, Sairat but it was loved overall.

Now, an official announcement has been made where it is confirmed that the film is getting a sequel in the form of Dhadak 2. The movie features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, and is produced by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, ‘Dhadak 2’ promises a compelling story that explores love and challenges social norms. The film follows Siddhant’s character as he navigates a love story that breaks through societal expectations and class barriers, where Triptii’s character asks him, what does she do about these feelings-

As seen, the announcement video not only introduces their character names as Neelesh and Vidisha but also how the story might be about Dalits and how owing to their castes being different, the couple will have a tumultuous love-story.

This sequel to the popular ‘Dhadak’ franchise promises a journey filled with romance, drama, and emotions that will resonate with audiences worldwide. Will this couple find a way to be together? The film is slated for release on November 22nd, 2024.