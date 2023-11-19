‘Dhoom’ director Sanjay Gadhvi succumbs to heart attack at 57

Tragedy strikes Bollywood as acclaimed director Sanjay Gadhvi, the creative force behind hits like ‘Dhoom’ and ‘Dhoom 2,’ passes away at 57 due to a heart attack. His untimely demise on Sunday has left a void in the film industry, just days before he would have celebrated his 57th birthday on November 22. Gadhvi’s cinematic legacy, marked by gripping narratives and blockbuster success, now becomes a poignant chapter in the annals of Indian cinema.

Renowned for steering the helm of the high-octane ‘Dhoom’ series, Gadhvi showcased his directorial prowess with a seamless blend of action and entertainment.

Starring some of the best actors from B-town, these films not only catapulted him to the forefront of Bollywood but also established him as a visionary director.

As the industry mourns the loss, Sanjay Gadhvi is survived by his wife Gina and two daughters, his impact immortalized in the cinematic gems he leaves behind.

The sudden departure of this creative maestro leaves the film fraternity grappling with the void left by a director whose influence will endure through the timeless narratives that captivated audiences across the globe.