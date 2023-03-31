Kangana Ranaut is one of the leading Bollywood actresses. She has always been in news because of her controversial statements and views on Nepotism. Kangana has always spoken against Karan Johar for promoting nepotism in the Hindi film industry as the director is known for giving Bollywood breaks to star kids through his company Dharma Productions.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra in a recent podcast revealed the reason why she quit Bollywood and moved to the West. Following the strong revelation, Kangana Ranaut criticized Karan Johar and held him accountable for the same. She voiced her opinion on Twitter and even asked the paparazzi at the airport why they were not asking her questions in the row. Now, Karan Johar seemed to have reacted to the same in new Instagram stories.

Karan wrote: “The airport is a runway … it’s also a press conference …. Next it may be a trailer launch venue! ( I subscribe to it all… no complaints …but maybe nice to also catch a flight once in a while …. ) (sic)” Following this, the director even shared his views on all the star kids who walked the ramp at the Dior event that took place in Mumbai on March 30. Karan did a wordplay on his Instagram story and wrote, “I loved so many looks at the Dior show! But meNtioning thEm is Perhaps a nO….#iykyk.” He wrote a few letters in uppercase which when joined together form the word ‘nepo’.

