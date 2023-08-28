Movies | News

Did Malaika Arora 'unfollow' Kusha Kapila amidst Arjun Kapoor affair rumors?

Malaika Arora unfollows Kusha Kapila on Instagram and confirms Arjun Kapoor's affair by unfollowing his whole family. And the battle begins! Arjun and Malaika are yet to address these rumours directly.

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Aug,2023 15:50:21
Did Malaika Arora 'unfollow' Kusha Kapila amidst Arjun Kapoor affair rumors?

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s break up rumours are creating a lot of buzz on internet. As per reports in Times Of India, speculations took a twist when reports surfaced suggesting that Arjun might be dating content creator Kusha Kapila. Adding fuel to the fire, A Reddit post has now claimed that Malaika has ‘unfollowed’ Kusha on Instagram.

The post read, “Malaika Arora unfollows Kusha Kapila on Instagram and confirms Arjun’s affair by unfollowing his whole family. And the battle begins!” Allegedly, Malaika last liked a post by Kusha in May, but now she’s seemingly cut digital ties. Reactions flooded in as netizens joined the discussion. Some expressed disbelief at Arjun Kapoor finding himself in the middle of such rumors, while others humorously speculated about the possibility of a sequel to “Moving Out with Malaika.”

Arjun and Malaika are yet to address these rumours directly. However, Arjun and Malaika shut down break-up rumours by stepping out for a lunch date on Sunday afternoon. The couple was spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai together. On the other hand, Kusha rubbished the rumours on Friday.

The actress shared a message on her Instagram broadcast channel and said that such claims have taken a toll on her mother’s mental health too. “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega,” Kusha wrote and then added, “Every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit.”

