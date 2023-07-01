Did Mukesh Ambani Gift Ram Charan’s Baby A Golden Cradle? Here’s The Truth

Ever since Telugu superstar Ram Charan’s wife Upasana gave birth to a baby girl earlier this month, the Andhra press has been going berserk with speculation. The latest rumour on this topic is that Mukesh and Neeta Ambani have gifted the couple a golden cradle for their baby girl.

When I spoke to a close friend of the Ambanis(a hotshot filmmaker) he couldn’t stop laughing. “Why not diaper-studded diapers from the Adanis? I don’t think the Ambanis know Ram Charan well enough to send the baby such a lavish gift. But if they read that they have sent this gift, they just may decide to do so out of courtesy,” the friend of the Ambanis reveals.

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana gave birth to their baby girl on June 20.Ram Charan is taking his parental duties very seriously. Father of a newly-born baby,he will be spending the next one month and a half, at home with his wife Upasana Kamineni looking after the new arrival in their life.

Ram has informed the producers of his decision to stay at home with his baby.He will return to work only at the end of July or beginning of August.For Ram Charan and his wife, the arrival of their first child eleven years after marriage is a miracle .Ram Charan and Upasana are in seventh heaven.