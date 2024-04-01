Movies | News

Avinash Tiwary remembered how Ranbir Kapoor had a certain energy after watching the film as he came towards him at the screening

Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express managed to make a splash as it did not just open to great reviews but also good numbers. Thanks to the positive word of mouth, its steady run at the box office continues with it slowly inching towards Rs 20 crore, at the time of reporting. Along with the audience and the critics, the film has also been receiving a lot of love from members of the film fraternity.

In conversation with a leading news portal, Avinash Tiwary, who plays one of the leads shared that while he is being showered with appreciation from many of his contemporaries, there’s one actor whose words have stayed back with him, He recalled the incident from the first screening of the film and shared the reaction of Ranbir Kapoor saying, “I was standing outside the theatre after the first screening was over. I saw Ranbir Kapoor walking out and coming to me with a certain energy. He hugged me and said, ‘What? super hit film banaaaya hai tum logo ne! Bas phaad dia hai. Don’t listen to anyone for the first two to three days because this will have longevity beyond the Mondays and the Fridays.’ I was like, ‘Really?’ He was so excited and happy for us. It just felt so nice.”

The actor shared the responses from other celebrities, “Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor surrounded me and Divyenndu and kept talking about how great the film is, how much fun they had and how they’re planning on watching it again. It was very fulfilling to see this kind of a reaction”

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is offering audiences a trip down memory lane in theatres now.