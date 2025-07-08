Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar’s Ginny Weds Sunny 2 shooting completed, celebrated a grand wrap-up in Mussoorie

The shooting of Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar‘s starrer Ginny Weds Sunny 2 has been completed in Mussoorie. The film has now reached the post-production phase and may hit the theatres soon.

Avinash Tiwary has shared several BTS photos from the sets of the film on social media in which the entire team is seen celebrating. In the pictures, Avinash looks very stunning in a casual shirt and Medha Shankar in a black dress.

Avinash thanked his team and makers in an emotional thank-you note and wrote, “Beyond excited to share the Joy i have had over the last couple of months shooting for GWS2 I wish i could make you see it right away…

Sharing a few glimpses of the memories i have created.

There is so much for every crew member who have

given it all to get you a film that will entertain, bring love, laugh and joy for every member of your family. A True Family Entertainer Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 coming soon!”.

The film is directed by Prashant Jha and is a sequel to the 2020 romantic hit Ginny Weds Sunny, which starred Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles.

This time the new pair Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar are going to bring freshness and a new style of romance and comedy on screen. The special thing is that Medha has already won the hearts of the audience with her strong performance in her film 12th Fail.

Although the release date of the film has not been announced yet, it is expected to be released soon in theatres or on OTT after the wrap of the shooting.

Shot in the valleys of Mussoorie, this film will once again give the audience the experience of a light-hearted, fun and family-friendly love story.

