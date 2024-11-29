‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ Review: An Intriguing Heist Thriller That Goes Beyond Predictability

Rating – *** (3/5)

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Jimmy Shergill, Rajeev Desai and others

Directed by: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey, a name synonymous with taut thrillers and edge-of-the-seat storytelling, returns with Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, a heist drama that promises suspense, layered characters, and unexpected twists. While the film doesn’t entirely live up to the high expectations set by the director’s previous works, it delivers enough intrigue to keep viewers engaged for the most part.

The story begins with a bang. A grand jewellery exhibition in Mumbai turns into the site of a meticulously orchestrated heist. A panicked phone call, the sound of gunfire, and a frantic crowd set the stage for a robbery that leaves everyone guessing. Chief investigator Jaswinder Singh (Jimmy Shergill) takes charge, narrowing his focus to three suspects: Mangesh Desai (Rajeev Mehta), a seasoned employee at a jewellery store; Kamini (Tamannaah Bhatia), his charismatic colleague; and Sikandar Sharma (Avinash Tiwary), a tech expert whose urgency to leave the scene raises eyebrows.

What follows is a classic whodunit layered with character studies, spanning 15 years as the heist’s ramifications ripple across lives. Jaswinder’s relentless pursuit of the truth, his obsession with his own spotless record, and the suspects’ steadfast claims of innocence create a compelling dynamic. The narrative’s strength lies in its unpredictability, with twists that keep viewers guessing.

Pandey, along with co-writer Vipul K. Rawal, builds a gripping first half. The interplay of tension and mystery is heightened by the immersive world they create. The heist isn’t just about stolen gems—it serves as a lens to explore human motivations, relationships, and consequences. The two-hour runtime is peppered with moments of surprise, ensuring that even seasoned thriller fans remain invested.

Jimmy Shergill shines as Jaswinder, bringing depth to a character grappling with professional setbacks and personal dilemmas. His portrayal of a seasoned cop whose instincts are tested is both nuanced and relatable. Tamannaah Bhatia proves her versatility, moving beyond her usual repertoire to deliver a grounded performance as Kamini. Meanwhile, Avinash Tiwary, fresh off the success of his recent projects, holds his own as Sikandar, balancing suspicion and vulnerability. Rajeev Mehta also makes a mark, finally getting a role that lets him step out of the sidelines.

However, the film isn’t without its flaws. By the halfway point, the narrative shifts its focus, moving away from the ensemble dynamics to centre on a one-on-one battle of wills between Jaswinder and Sikandar. While this shift allows for deeper character exploration, it significantly slows the pacing. The tension established in the first act dissipates, leaving some viewers craving the urgency of the initial setup.

The flashback sequences, crucial to unravelling the heist’s mystery, occasionally feel disjointed. The transitions between past and present could have been smoother, as the timelines sometimes jar instead of complementing each other. Additionally, while the primary characters are well-developed, some supporting roles, like Divya Dutta’s brief yet impactful appearance as Jaswinder’s wife, feel underutilized.

Pandey’s direction, though mostly effective, occasionally falters in execution. Long takes and overdone camera movements distract from the story rather than enhancing it. Moreover, the inclusion of a romantic subplot and a song feels unnecessary, breaking the film’s otherwise tight narrative flow.

Despite these shortcomings, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar retains its charm. The film’s ability to weave suspense with a character-driven narrative is commendable. It doesn’t just ask who stole the diamonds but delves into the aftermath—how such an event reshapes lives over time. The performances anchor the film, with Shergill and Tiwary leading the charge. Even when the story meanders, the actors’ commitment keeps it engaging.

The ending, though predictable for seasoned mystery fans, ties up loose ends in a satisfactory manner. It may not pack the punch of Pandey’s earlier works, but it still leaves viewers with food for thought.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar doesn’t entirely shed the trappings of Bollywood, with its occasional contrivances and distractions, it reminds us of the potential for thrillers to be both entertaining and thought-provoking.

In conclusion, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is a mixed bag. It captivates with its setup, stumbles midway, and recovers enough to leave a decent impression. For fans of Neeraj Pandey and character-driven thrillers, this is a worthy addition to the weekend watchlist. Just manage your expectations and enjoy the ride—it may not be a flawless gem, but it’s a polished one nonetheless.