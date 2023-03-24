There are some strange reports doing the rounds about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s future plans, when in fact he has nothing else on his plate right now except Netflix’s most ambitious and costly webseries Heeramandi which consumes SLB’s entire time and energy at the moment.

There are reports that the director intends to revive the aborted Salman-Alia project Insha Allah which are totally untrue.There are also reports that Sanjay Bhansali has decided to change the cast of his next project Baiju Bawra.

However sources close to SLB junk these reports.

“Just because he(Sanjay Bhansali) doesn’t speak out when wrong reports are published, please don’t take advantage of his silence. Do not test his patience . He is currently completely into Heeramandi. He is not even thinking ahead of that.Where is the question of replacing actors in Baiju Bawra right now when that project is not even being considered at the moment?” asks a source close to Bhansali.

The source also says chances of a Khan superstar doing Baiju Bawra are “nil…no chance at all of that happening.”