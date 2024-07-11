Emraan Hashmi on his ‘serial kisser’ image and how he doesn’t blame the audience for it

Actor Emraan Hashmi has indeed managed to reinvent himself over the years and he awaits the arrival of the rest of the episodes of Showtime on Disney Plus Hotstar, the actor indulged in a long conversation with Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast.

And whilst people have almost moved on from his long-withstanding image of being a ‘serial kisser’, it wouldn’t be unfair to say that he has been associated with the image even today in one way or another. In the aforementioned podcast, Hashmi was asked about it, and to that he said, “I think bahot saare artists ke sath ek patent cheez ho jaati hai, ek image set ho jaata hai, aur wo unka saath nahin chodhta hai (With many artists it becomes a patent thing, an image is set, and it doesn’t leave them).”

He also referenced the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor and how they are stuck with their own images. Talking further about it, Hashmi said, “I don’t blame the audience. A large part of my career until 2009, 7-8 saal tak, woh image tha mera jo producers sell kar rahe the. Mai khud sell kar raha tha (A large part of my career till 2009, for 7-8 years, it was my image that the producers were selling. I was selling it myself).”

As known, this belongs to his days back then and for almost a decade, the actor has gotten over it but was once popular for films like Gangster, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, and many more. Hashmi played the antagonist in the mammoth film, Tiger 3 last year and also had a cameo in the Prime Video film, Ae Watan Mere Watan.