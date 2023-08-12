Exclusive: Avanish Pandey bags Karan Johar’s Kill

Filmmaker Karan Johar‘s upcoming production venture “Kill” is all set to have its world premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival 2023, to be held from September 7 to 17.

“‘Kill’ – an action-packed high-octane film starring Lakshya – the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will also has Tanya Manktila and Raghav Juyal.

Karan is backing the film along with Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta and Oscar winner producer Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.

Now, we hear, talented actor Avanish Pandey, who is known for his work in projects like Breathe: Into the Shadows, Aiyaary, and Basement Company, will be a part of the above-mentioned movie.

We buzzed Avanish, he confirmed the news with us.

