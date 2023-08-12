ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Avanish Pandey bags Karan Johar’s Kill

Avanish Pandey, who is known for his work in projects like Breathe: Into the Shadows, Aiyaary, and Basement Company, to be a part of Karan Johar‘s upcoming production venture Kill.

Manisha Suthar
12 Aug,2023
Filmmaker Karan Johar‘s upcoming production venture “Kill” is all set to have its world premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival 2023, to be held from September 7 to 17.

“‘Kill’ – an action-packed high-octane film starring Lakshya – the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will also has Tanya Manktila and Raghav Juyal.

Karan is backing the film along with Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta and Oscar winner producer Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.

Now, we hear, talented actor Avanish Pandey, who is known for his work in projects like Breathe: Into the Shadows, Aiyaary, and Basement Company, will be a part of the above-mentioned movie.

We buzzed Avanish, he confirmed the news with us.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

