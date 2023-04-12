Avanish Pandey, who has enthralled masses in projects like Breathe: Into the Shadows, Aiyaary, and Basement Company, is set to feature in John Abraham starrer Tehran. The action-thriller film is directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma.

Tehran was slated to have a Republic Day release; however, it has been postponed. A Maddock Films production in association with, Bake My Cake films, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell. The film is inspired by true events.

We buzzed Avanish, he confirmed the news with us.

