Mithun Chakraborty the all-time popular Bollywood veteran actor is busy leaping from one project to another. Mithun who was recently seen in the much-acclaimed film The Kashmir Files, has begun shooting for his next, is what we hear.

Mithun will play a key role in Laxman Utekar’s new film titled Behisaab which is helmed by Sameer Patil. The film has prolific actor Amey Wagh playing the lead role. Amey had recently posted on social media, announcing that he has started his shoot as one of the leads in the film.

We now hear of Mithun Chakraborty playing a pivotal part.

Mithun needs no introduction when it comes to his prolific acting capabilities. An amazing dancer and performer of his times, Mithun is happy playing challenging roles at this age that he is!!

