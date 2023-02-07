Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri of Fun Entertainment are all set to entertain the masses with their upcoming humorous drama Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge. The movie is written and directed by Nikhil Raj. It is co-produced by Purajit Productions.

It highlights the simple yet pertinent issue of women lacking access to basic needs, which triggers many health issues. In the movie, Sanjay Mishra plays the lead, and alongside Mishra, are the film’s other leads Karan Aanand and M Monal Gajjar.

We earlier exclusively reported about Adrija Sinha being part of the movie. Now, we have exclusively learnt about talented actor Neeraj Sood, who has entertained fans in projects like Matrubhoomi, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Samay, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, bagging the movie.

We buzzed Neeraj but did not get revert.

