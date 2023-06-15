ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Yamini Singh bags Amitabh Bachchan starrer Section 84

Yamini Singh, the talented actress, who has worked in popular shows like Bandhan, Daaman, Ghar Ek Mandir, Koshish - Ek Aashaa, Shehnai, Hukum Mere Aaka, Jabb Love Hua, Shaadi Street, roped in for movie Section 84

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 Jun,2023 14:47:01
Yamini Singh, the talented actress, who has worked in popular shows like Bandhan, Daaman, Ghar Ek Mandir, Koshish – Ek Aashaa, Shehnai, Hukum Mere Aaka, Jabb Love Hua, Shaadi Street, Hari Mirchi Laal Mirchi, Hum Hai Na La-Jawab, Meri Doli Tere Angana, Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, Bidaai, Jhoome Jiiya Re, Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari and Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi…Let’s Go, has bagged a new movie.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen in an upcoming Bollywood courtroom drama thriller Section 84 starring Amitabh Bachchan. Diana Penty, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nimrat Kaur are also a part of the cast of the film.

As per reports in media, Section 84 is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. He has helmed projects like The Girl on the Train, Code Name: Tiranga.

We reached out to Yamini but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

