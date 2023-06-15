Exclusive: Yamini Singh bags Amitabh Bachchan starrer Section 84

Yamini Singh, the talented actress, who has worked in popular shows like Bandhan, Daaman, Ghar Ek Mandir, Koshish – Ek Aashaa, Shehnai, Hukum Mere Aaka, Jabb Love Hua, Shaadi Street, Hari Mirchi Laal Mirchi, Hum Hai Na La-Jawab, Meri Doli Tere Angana, Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, Bidaai, Jhoome Jiiya Re, Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari and Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi…Let’s Go, has bagged a new movie.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen in an upcoming Bollywood courtroom drama thriller Section 84 starring Amitabh Bachchan. Diana Penty, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nimrat Kaur are also a part of the cast of the film.

As per reports in media, Section 84 is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. He has helmed projects like The Girl on the Train, Code Name: Tiranga.

We reached out to Yamini but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates.

