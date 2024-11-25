Fans hugely disappointed by ‘Pushpa 2-The Rule’s latest song, ‘KISSIK’

The much-anticipated song Kissik from Pushpa 2 – The Rule was recently released, featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela. While the film has generated significant excitement, the reception to the song has been less than favorable. Many fans took to social media to share their disappointment, with several critical comments highlighting their dissatisfaction.

A number of viewers expressed their frustration through sarcastic remarks. One comment read, “Kon kon acha song hoga soch kar aaya attendance lagao,” hinting at unmet expectations. Another said, “Song be like- thappad marungi, public be like- chappal marungi,” mocking the song’s lyrics and execution.

Some fans pointed out how the song failed to align with the high expectations set by the first installment of the Pushpa series. A user commented, “Pushpa nahi jhukega but iss gane ne meri expectations duba diya,” referencing the iconic line from the first film. Another user wrote, “No big no. This is a jabardasti banaya hua song,” implying the song felt forced or unnecessary.

Despite the negativity surrounding the track, the anticipation for Pushpa 2 – The Rule remains high. The film, starring Icon Star Allu Arjun in the lead role, has been one of the most awaited releases of the year, following the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise.

It remains to be seen how the film will fare upon its release and whether it will live up to the expectations of its audience. For now, the mixed response to Kissik highlights the challenges of meeting the high bar set by the first installment and the growing scrutiny from fans.