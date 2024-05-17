Finally! Katrina Kaif posts her wishes for husband Vicky Kaushal on his birthday in a unique manner

Yesterday was the one-and-only Vicky Kaushal’s birthday and as the actor celebrated his special day turning 36, social media was abuzz with wishes for the man. Apart from the several fans who would shower him with their love, Kaushal was also on a spree by sharing all the wishes he was getting from his industry friends.

Right from Rajkummar Rao to Ayushmann Khurrana to Triptii Dimri to Kiara Advani and many more would post about it and Kaushal was kind enough to acknowledge all those wishes by not just resharing them but also responding to each one of them.

However, fans were waiting desperately for that one post, that one special wish that mattered more than anyone else. As the day continued to pass by and it was late night, there was a flood of comments as to why this hadn’t this post come yet, and will it even come?

We are talking about Kaushal’s wife and actor, Katrina Kaif. However, it seemed she indeed saved the best for the last as in the wee hours last night, Kaif finally posted and chose to do so without words.

Sharing three mesmerising images of her husband, Kaif just posted some emojis which included white hearts and cake thus wishing him in a subtle and lovely manner.

As one can see these images seem to be from their intimate birthday celebration where two of the three images has Kaushal just sitting at the window with a cup of tea, it seems. The last one has him caught in a candid moment of a laugh while celebrating with a slice of cake.