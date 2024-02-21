First Photos Of Mr & Mrs Bhagnani: Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Tie Knot In Intimate Ceremony

Another evening, another delightful news of Bollywood cuties Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s marriage and now the duo are Mr and Mrs Bhagnani. After dating for a long time, the adorable Rakul and Jackky took vows on Wednesday, 21st February, in the presence of family, friends and their loved ones in Goa.

The newlyweds’ first photos are out now as Rakul and Jackky took to their Instagram handle and dropped photos from the ceremony, and it is a must-see. Sharing the photos, they wrote, “Mine now and forever 21-4-2024.” They also dropped red heart emojis.

The bride and groom absolutely caught attention with their beautiful attires and the dreamy set-up. Rakul wore a lehenga embellished with rose pink and ivory floral prints that looked super gorgeous, while Jackky twinned with Rakul in the ivory kurta and pink dupatta. Their beautiful smiles and adorable pictures have left us spellbound this evening.

Rakul and Jackky’s wedding took place in the afternoon at ITC Grand South Goa. Bollywood celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, attended the ceremony.