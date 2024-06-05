From Arun Govil, Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut To Yusuf Pathan: Celebrities Who Won Big In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The much-anticipated results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were officially announced on June 4th by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA alliance secured a decisive majority with 293 seats, while the Congress Party-led INDI Alliance captured 234 seats in the polls. Notably, a considerable number of celebrities participated in this General Election, and an impressive proportion of them emerged victorious. Here is a compilation of the list of celebrities who will now represent their constituencies in the Parliament.

Arun Govil:

Famous for his iconic role as Lord Ram in the beloved TV series Ramayan, Arun Govil ran for election in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh as a candidate for the BJP. Despite facing early challenges, he achieved a resounding victory, securing the seat with a margin of 10,585 votes and surpassing the Samajwadi party candidate, Sunita Verma.

Dev Adhikari:

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, popular Bengali actor Dev Adhikari ran as a candidate for the Trinamool Congress party. He secured a significant victory in the Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency, defeating BJP candidate Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay by an impressive margin of over 95,000 votes. Dev Adhikari garnered a total of 837990 votes, while his opponent, Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay, received 655122 votes.

Hema Malini:

The celebrated actress known as the ‘Dream Girl’ of Indian cinema, Hema Malini, showcased her strong political acumen by securing a triumphant win in the Mathura constituency for the third consecutive time. Her resounding victory, with an impressive margin of 2,93,407 votes, stands as a testament to her unwavering popularity and the genuine support of her constituents.

Kangana Ranaut:

Kangana Ranaut made a noteworthy foray into politics as she ran for office on the BJP’s ticket in her hometown of Mandi, located in the state of Himachal Pradesh. In an impressive debut, she secured a resounding victory, surpassing the Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by an impressive margin of 74,755 votes.

Manoj Tiwari:

For the third time in a row, Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari emerged victorious in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha, defeating Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar by a substantial margin of 1,37,066 votes.

Pawan Kalyan:

In a historic victory, Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan made a significant impact on the political landscape by emerging triumphant in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. As the leader of Janasena, Pawan Kalyan secured the Pithapuram Assembly seat, prevailing over his YSR Congress Party opponent, Vanga Geetha.

Ravi Kishan:

Ravi Kishan, the prominent Bhojpuri actor celebrated for his captivating and powerful performances, achieved a resounding victory in Gorakhpur. He secured a substantial win with a margin of 1,03,526 votes, further solidifying his illustrious career with yet another remarkable accomplishment.

Shatrughan Sinha:

In the recently concluded election, Trinamool Congress MP and renowned Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha emerged victorious in the Asansol constituency of West Bengal. He clinched the win by securing an impressive 59,564 votes, defeating BJP’s Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia.

Suresh Gopi:

In a historic victory, Suresh Gopi secured the first seat for the BJP in the state of Kerala by defeating CPI-M’s Sunilkumar by an impressive margin of 74,686 votes. The popular actor-turned-politician received strong support from the electorate, garnering 4,12,338 votes while his rival secured 3,37,652 votes. Prior to this achievement, Suresh Gopi also served as a nominated Rajya Sabha MP from 2016 to 2022.

Yusuf Pathan:

In the recent Baharampur Lok Sabha elections, the renowned cricketer and TMC candidate, Yusuf Pathan, emerged victorious by securing 5,24,516 votes. This impressive tally enabled him to defeat the Congress candidate, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who managed to secure 4,39,494 votes.

Congratulations to the victorious leaders!!