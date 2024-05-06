From ‘Neerja’ to ‘Shershaah’: 5 films inspired by true stories that make a lasting impact

For the longest time, Hindi film industry has had a unique ability to transform real-life tales of triumph, resilience, and courage into cinematic masterpieces that captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression. From the struggles of athletes who break barriers to the bravery of individuals who face adversity head-on, these inspiring stories come to life on the silver screen and resonate with viewers of all ages. In this compilation, we explore five Bollywood films that draw inspiration from true events, celebrating the indomitable human spirit and reminding us of the power of perseverance in the face of challenges.

Neerja on Disney+ Hotstar

Director Ram Madhvani brought to life the inspiring story of courage and sacrifice in his 2016 film Neerja. The movie was based on the true events of the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in 1986. It portrays the extraordinary bravery of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, who was played by Sonam Kapoor. Despite the terror and danger faced by her during the hijacking, Neerja displayed remarkable courage and selflessness, ultimately saving the lives of numerous passengers at the cost of her own. Neerja not only celebrates her heroism but also serves as a poignant reminder of the limitless potential for bravery within the human spirit.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Netflix

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is an exceptional biographical film directed by Sharan Sharma. It portrays the inspiring journey of Gunjan Saxena, one of India’s first female combat aviators, during the Kargil War. Janhvi Kapoor delivers a powerful performance as Gunjan, showcasing her struggles and triumphs as she breaks barriers and serves her country. Through her unwavering determination, resilience, and courage, Gunjan becomes a pioneer, and the film serves as a tribute to the countless women who pursue their dreams fearlessly, leaving an indelible mark on people’s heart and mind.

Manjhi: The Mountain Man

Experience the inspiring true story of Dashrath Manjhi, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in Manjhi: The Mountain Man available on Netflix. Witness Manjhi’s unwavering determination as he spends over two decades carving a path through a mountain with basic tools. Driven by tragedy, Manjhi’s aim is to connect his isolated village to essential services. This captivating film leaves a profound legacy of resilience and hope in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Shershaah on Amazon Prime Video

Shershaah is a biographical film that tells the story of Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer who displayed immense courage and sacrificed his life during the Kargil War in 1999. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film stars Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role, depicting Captain Vikram Batra’s journey from his humble beginnings to his heroic acts on the battlefield. Through its captivating narrative and heart-touching performances, Shershaah portrays the values of bravery, camaraderie, and sacrifice, celebrating the unbreakable spirit of Captain Vikram Batra and the brave soldiers who fought alongside him.

Kaam Chalu Hai on Zee5

Kaam Chalu Hai is a film inspired by the true story of Manoj Patil. It tells the story of a father whose world revolves around his wife Radha and daughter Gudiya. Sadly, Gudiya’s dreams of becoming a cricketer are shattered due to administrative negligence. This tragedy leaves Manoj devastated, but instead of giving up, he embarks on a transformative mission to prevent such tragedies from happening again. The film showcases his extraordinary determination to safeguard the daughters of his nation, leaving a lasting impact on people around.