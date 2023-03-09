The charisma of South Indian actors and actresses has more often found huge followers in Bollywood too!! There are many beautiful damsels and dashing men from down the South who have been noticed and acknowledged for their work in Bollywood. This trend dates back to the yesteryears when beauties like Sridevi and Jaya Prada, who were big names in the Tamil and Telugu industries respectively turned out to be big stars in Bollywood too. Coming to the scintillating men down South, stalwarts like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna created a huge impact in Hindi cinema too.

This trend of the South Indian actors finding a popular footing in Bollywood continues even today. So we at IWMBuzz.com look at the enterprising actors of today who easily juggle between their South commitments and Bollywood.

Here you go!!

R Madhavan:

R Madhavan has been there and done it all!! The versatile actor who shook the Tamil cinema with his chocolate-boy looks and effervescent performance with films like Alai Payuthey, Minnale, Dumm Dumm Dumm, Kannathil Muthamittal etc, emerged as one of the most successful personalities from South in Bollywood. 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Rang De Basanti remain a few of his big-ticket films in Hindi. Madhavan continues to cash in with interesting and versatile roles in Hindi OTT.

Siddharth:

Siddharth, the dashing young boy from the Tamil industry is known for his amazing portrayals in the films Boys, Azhutha Ezhuthu, Jigarthanda etc. His foray into Hindi mainstream cinema with Rang De Basanti along with Aamir Khan and R Madhavan was huge for him. He continues to ride his luck in Hindi cinema and OTT even now. He was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Escaype Live.

Shruti Haasan:

She rightly follows the footsteps of her actor father, Kamal Haasan. She has the genes to explore and explore big in her!! A singer with a unique voice, Shruti is a multi-tasker to the core!! She started her career with Telugu and Tamil films Anaganaga O Dherudu and 7aum Arivu respectively. Gabbar Singh, Race Gurram, Vedalam etc are some of her noteworthy films. She made it big in Bollywood with films D-Day, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Gabbar Is Back and many more. She is also actively involved in the OTT boom in the Hindi entertainment world.

Dhanush:

Dhanush who is a prolific actor, producer, director, lyricist and playback singer in the Tamil industry has bagged all the recognition and accolades for his impactful performances down South. Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Aadukalam, Asuran, Maari etc are his notable films. His popular song Why This Kolaveri Di, was a huge success story for him as a playback singer. Dhanush got the huge opportunity to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Shamitabh and he impressed like a king. Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re are a few of his other success stories in Bollywood.

Shriya Sharan:

The amazing dancer-turned-actor has starred in films like Pokkiri Raja, Nuvve Nuvve, Manam, Pavitra, Chandra and many more down South. Shriya earned big name with her foray into Hindi mainstream cinema. Her Hindi films include Awarapan, Mission Istanbul, Lakshya etc. Her recent success story in Hindi has been with the Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

Rana Daggubati:

Rana Daggubati the extremely handsome Telugu star is known for his works Leader, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Ghazi, Nene Raju Nene Mantri etc. He starred opposite Bipasha Basu in Dum Maaro Dum. He has also starred in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He is all set to hit the Hindi OTT stream with Rana Naidu on Netflix.

Prabhu Deva:

The ace dance choreographer, actor and producer who stunned the Tamil audiences with his impactful portrayal and graceful dance moves in films Kadhalan, Love Birds, Minsara Kanavu, Kaathala Kaathala etc, stole the limelight in Bollywood with his amazing capabilities as a dancer and performer. He has featured in films Street Dancer, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance and many more.

Rashmika Mandanna:

The talented actress has won a lot of limelight for her portrayals in Telugu and Kannada films. Kirik Party, Anjani Putra, Yajamana, Bheeshma, Pushpa: The Rise, Sita Ramam, Varisu etc are her notable films down South. Rashmika made her Hindi debut co-starring with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. Rashmika is a big name in Bollywood now and has many offers up her sleeve.

While these are the many names that we have listed out for you here who are making it big in Bollywood right now, there have been stars like Asin Thottumkal (Ghajini), Prakash Raj (Singham), Prabhas (Saaho), Vijay Devrakonda (Liger), and many other who have created a huge noise in the Hindi circuit.

This trend of South stars making it big in Bollywood is a phenomenon that will continue to rise in years to come!! Watch out for some real talents unleashing their power in Bollywood.