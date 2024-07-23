Gautam Ghosh Takes the Reins as KIFF Chairman

The 30th edition of Kolkata International Film Festival promises to be a grand affair, with a range of films and activities planned. The festival has grown in stature over the years, thanks to the efforts of its chairmen and committee members. With Gautam Ghosh and Prosenjit Chatterjee at the helm, this year’s edition is expected to be a memorable one.

The festival will feature a diverse range of films, including Indian and international productions. The competition department will showcase some of the best films from around the world, with a jury comprising industry experts.

In addition to the film screenings, KIFF will also host a range of events and activities, including workshops, seminars, and masterclasses. These events will provide a platform for film enthusiasts to learn from industry experts and network with peers.

Prosenjit Chatterjee, who has been closely associated with KIFF, expressed his commitment to the festival, stating, “I am the eldest son of Tollywood”. His appointment as co-chairperson is seen as a natural progression, given his involvement with KIFF in various capacities.

Raj Chakraborty, who will remain a member of KIFF, stated that he does not believe in clinging to power and wishes to focus on his political activities and films. His decision to step down has been welcomed by the film fraternity, with many praising his selfless act.

The 30th edition of KIFF is expected to be a landmark event, with a range of activities and events planned. With Gautam Ghosh and Prosenjit Chatterjee at the helm, the festival is poised to reach new heights.