Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty are two of the biggest and most loved actors in the country. The two of them have over the years grabbed a lot of love and affection from the masses and well, that’s why, we love them wholeheartedly and how. The two of them are loved immensely by the masses and that’s why, whenever they have new releases in store, the excitement and happiness of the fans hits a new high like never before. For quite a long time, fans were waiting eagerly for a new poster of Akhil Akkineni-Mammootty starrer movie. Well finally, the wait is over.

Akhil Akkineni-Mammootty starrer ‘Agent’ new poster is here:

Today marks a special occasion for all fans as a new poster has been revealed. The poster shows Akhil Akkineni in his swag mode holding a gun. We see fireworks being displayed in the background and well, we are loving it for real. See below folks –

AKHIL AKKINENI – MAMMOOTTY: PAN-INDIA FILM ‘AGENT’ NEW POSTER… As part of #AkhilAkkineni’s birthday celebrations [birthday tomorrow], Team #Agent unveils #NewPoster of the film, slated for release on 28 April 2023. Stars #AkhilAkkineni and #Mammootty… #SurenderReddy… pic.twitter.com/6OBIEmFbWW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 7, 2023

Work Front:

The movie is directed by Surender Reddy and it is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. It will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.