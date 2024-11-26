Nagarjuna announces son Akhil Akkineni’s engagement to Zainab

Actor Akhil Akkineni, younger son of veteran Telugu actor Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, recently got engaged to Zainab Ravdjee in an intimate ceremony. The announcement was made by Nagarjuna on November 26 through his social media accounts, accompanied by a photograph of the couple.

In his post, Nagarjuna expressed his happiness, stating, “We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter-in-law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn’t be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings.”

Mala Akkineni, Akhil’s mother, also shared the same image, warmly welcoming Zainab into the family.

Akhil Akkineni, who debuted in the Telugu film industry with Akhil: The Power of Jua in 2015, has gradually built a career in acting, continuing the legacy of his father and grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. His engagement adds another milestone to the Akkineni family’s eventful year.

Earlier this year, Akhil’s elder brother, Naga Chaitanya got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala, according to media sources. While both families have chosen to keep details about Chaitanya’s engagement private, the news made waves in the entertainment industry, drawing widespread attention.

The Akkineni family, known for their contributions to Telugu cinema, has had a celebratory year with significant personal milestones. Fans and well-wishers of the family have poured in congratulatory messages, marking this occasion as another chapter in the family’s enduring legacy in both cinema and public life.