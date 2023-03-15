MM Keeravani and Mammootty are two of the biggest names in Indian cinema. While legendary Mammootty has been one of the most prolific and celebrated names in the Malayalam regional entertainment industry along with other industries in the South regional entertainment industry, MM Keeravani has been a popular and respected musician in the South regional entertainment industry. However, it was only after the success of ‘RRR’ did he get Pan-India success and global fame post Oscars 2023. While everyone talks a lot about MM Keeravani and Mammootty and their contribution to the Indian entertainment industry, not many know that in real life, they have a secret connection.

For the unversed, MM Keeravani is today one of the greatest musicians and composers in Tollywood. However, as per reports in Onmanorama, not many are perhaps aware of the fact that he actually earned his early spurs in K Balanchander’s 1991 hit ‘Azhagan’. The movie starred Mammootty and Bhanupriya. Not just that ladies and gentlemen, he was shown in the credits as ‘Maragathamani’.

Not just that, reports further reveal that in the same year itself, MM Keeravani had used the same identity and composed music for celebrated filmmaker I V Sasi’s hit movie ‘Neelagiri’ that also starred Mammooty. After that, in the year that followed, Keeravani gave music for ‘Soorya Manasam’, the Sowcar Janaki-Mammootty film where the latter plays a mentally challenged man.

