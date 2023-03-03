The Naatu naatu composer M. M. Keeravani who is currently in the US gearing up for the Oscars ceremony on March 13,is aware of all the speculation surrounding the live performance at the ceremony.

While he confirms that the two singers of Naatu Naatu Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing live at the Oscars ceremony, he shuts down all speculation on Ramcharan and NTR Jr who performed the global chartbuster on screen performing to the song live at the Oscars.

“All these speculations are a manifestation of the people’s love for the film RRR and the song Naatu naatu. Myths are being woven around the song. And that’s not a bad thing at all. It happens rarely.When a popular song attains the stature of instant folklore, it is time to feel proud and grateful,” says Keeravani.

As for Ramcharan and NTR Jr dancing together at the Oscars, it is unlikely that they will ever come together again considering the rumours of NTR’s discontent with the volume of attention his co-star has received for RRR.