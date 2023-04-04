Golden Globe winner composer M M Keeravani is back in Bollywood after a hiatus of five years. His music was last heard in Hindi cinema in Mukul Abhiyankar’s 2018 thriller Missing starring Manoj Bajpai and Tabu.

Keeravani whose song Naatu naatu is a global phenomenon , has over the years, been heard sporadically in Bollywood . He now returns to score music for Neeraj Pandey’s next film which features Ajay Devgn in the lead.

Keeravani says he has no reservations about scoring music in Bollywood cinema. “I was very active in Hindi cinema in 2000-2002. The Bhatts, Mahesh and Mukesh invited me to do several scores. I enjoyed doing music in their films. Some of their songs like Jadoo hai nasha hai and Banjara became popular. After that I got very busy in Telugu cinema. I couldn’t focus on Bollywood. The offers too were not exciting.”

Now, Keeravani says he is open to good offers from any part of India. “And why only India? Anywhere in the world is equally comfortable for me. In Hindi cinema, I have a comfortable work relationship with Neeraj Pandey. I did music in Neeraj’s Special Chabbis and Baby. When he offered the Ajay Devgan film ,I accepted without hesitation”.