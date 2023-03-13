The RRR global rage Naatu naatu has done it. It has won an Oscar for Best Original Song defeating such formidable challengers as Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Diane Warren’s “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman; Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; and David Byrne’s “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

This is the first song of India origin to be thus honoured.

Reacting minutes after the historic announcement , composer Keeravani said, “I told you I was confident we’d do it. But I’ve to admit even then, that the actual announcement is a different feeling altogether. I can’t explain it. I want to say, this Oscar belongs to all of us in the RRR team: Rajamouli, Ramcharan, NTR Jr, lyricist Chandrabose, singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava. Most importantly, we’ve made our country proud. No words to express my gratitude.”