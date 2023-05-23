RIP: RRR actor Ray Stevenson dies at 58

Renowned actor Ray Stevenson, celebrated in India for his portrayal of the esteemed British Governor Scott Buxton in SS Rajamouli’s epic film “RRR,” has passed away at the age of 58. With notable roles as an Asgardian warrior in the Thor franchise and a valiant member of the 13th Legion in HBO’s acclaimed series “Rome,” Stevenson’s versatile talent captivated audiences worldwide.

The official social media platforms of “RRR” have confirmed this somber news, while director SS Rajamouli himself has penned a heartfelt note expressing profound sorrow at the loss of this exceptional artist.

SS Rajamouli mourns

Taking to his official Twitter handle, SS Rajamouli wrote, “Shocking… Just can’t believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Ray’s work

Ray Stevenson embarked on his illustrious screen career during the early 1990s, gracing European television series and telefilms with his presence. His initial breakthrough arrived alongside esteemed actors Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh in Paul Greengrass’ poignant 1998 drama “The Theory of Flight.” Stevenson’s trajectory continued to soar as he secured prominent roles in notable films, including Antoine Fuqua’s epic “King Arthur”, Lexi Alexander’s action-packed “Punisher: War Zone”, the Hughes Brothers’ gripping “The Book of Eli”, and Adam McKay’s uproarious comedy “The Other Guys”.