Indian filmmakers have given us many masterpieces that not only received praise in our country but were critically acclaimed, abroad as well. Recently, India bagged two Golden Globe awards at the 95th Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR has won an Oscar in the Best Song category. Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga’s Netflix documentary short, The Elephant Whisperers, has won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short category. Today, we list down Indian projects that left foreign films behind to win many prestigious international awards and recognition.

Sant Tukaram: Directed by Vishnupant Govind Dhamle and Sheikh Fattelal, 1937, it won a special prize at the Venice Film Festival and thus became the first film to get international recognition.

Do Bigha Zamin: Directed by Bimal Roy, in 1954, the film was nominated for various international awards and won the prestigious Prix Internationale at the 1954 Cannes Film festival.

Pather Panchali: Directed by Satyajit Roy, in 1956, the film won a number of awards including the Palme d’Or for Best Human Document at the 1956 Cannes Film festival.

Aparajito: Directed by Satyajit Ray, in 1957, the film went home with the prestigious Golden Lion, which is considered the top prize, at the Venice film festival.

Salaam Bombay: Directed by Mira Nair, in 1988, the film won both the Camera d'Or and the Audience Award at the 1988 Cannes Film festival. It also remains one of the few Indian Films to make it to the final list of nominations for the Academy Awards.

Dil Se: Directed by Mani Ratnam, in 1998, this masterpiece won the Netpac Award at the Berlin International Film Festival in 1999.

I am Kalam: Directed by Nila Madhab Panda, 2010, the film bagged the best feature film prize and the Don Quijote Prize of the International Federation of Ciné-Clubs (FICC) awards at the 33rd Lucas International Film Festival.

Dhanak: Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, in 2015, the film received the Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury for the best feature-length film at the 65th Berlin International Film Festival. It also won the best film award at the Sneakers Children’s Festival in Poland.

Masaan: Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, in 2015, it won the FIPRESCI Prize and the Avenir Prize in the Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival 2015.

