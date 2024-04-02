Movies | News

Salman's reunion wit Karan Johar is still very much on the cards

These are testing times and the recent history of the entertainment industry hasn’t been too good when it comes to big announcements with big stars. A large amount of those big projects have seemingly been shelved, indefinitely postponed or just cancelled. Amidst such uncertainties, reports were circulating earlier yesterday that Salman Khan’s upcoming mega film and his return to collaborating with Karan Johar in what is currently titled, ‘The Bull’ was also shelved owing to Khan apparently opting out.

These reports had everyone disappointed and wondered if it was true or not. However, another report is reaffirming as it mentions that the project is still very much on. As known, this is an army film and is supposed to be directed by Shershaah fame Vishnu Vardhan. As per a report in India Today, ‘The Bull’ is not shelved and is all set to go on floors in 2025.

Sources told India Today that ‘The Bull’ is in the writing process and work on the script has started. That’s why there is a delay in the project. Earlier, the film was supposed to go on floors in 2024 and it was eyeing an Eid 2025 release.

For the uninitiated, ‘The Bull’ is said to be based on the events of Operation Cactus that took place on November 3, 1988. It was when the Indian forces helped the Maldives government in regaining control after a coup attempt.

When it comes to Khan, apart from The Bull, the actor doesn’t have another announcement taking place but continues to be active on the small screen with continued hosting appearances in multiple seasons of Bigg Boss.