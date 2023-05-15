ADVERTISEMENT
Hansal Mehta To Explore Media-Based Themes

Hansal Mehta is one of the finest and most admired directors in the country. He's been a part of the entertainment space for many years and we love all of it. Some of his projects have created a great amount of impact. Know more details about his upcoming project

Author: Subhash K Jha
15 May,2023 14:05:22
Hansal Mehta’s Scoop which begins streaming on Netflix in June 2 us only beginning if his journey to investigate the media investigator.

The gripping trailer for Scoop showcases society’s rush to judgment as Jagruti, a headline-writing journalist is caught between the nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media. One single phone call sets off a chain of events.

Inspired by real events and Jigna Vora’s memoir, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison the series is produced by Matchbox Shots and created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul. The genre-defining drama series is set to premiere on Netflix on June 2nd, 2023. Scoop marks Hansal Mehta and Netflix’s maiden partnership with the first season of a franchise chronicling the shocking sequence of events that unravel for an unsuspecting journalist.

Speaking about creating the first season of Scoop, director and co-creator Hansal Mehta said, “As a filmmaker, my intention is to always tell stories that go beyond a weekend. In Scoop, I found that: a story that speaks urgently to our post truth times. Collaborating with someone as gifted as Mrunmayee brought in a sensibility that deeply enriched the show.”

Hansal promises many more scoops on media scoopsters. “Season one is just the beginning. I hope to keep exploring the story-rich world of media even further.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

