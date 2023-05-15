Hansal Mehta To Explore Media-Based Themes

Hansal Mehta is one of the finest and most admired directors in the country. He's been a part of the entertainment space for many years and we love all of it. Some of his projects have created a great amount of impact. Know more details about his upcoming project

Hansal Mehta’s Scoop which begins streaming on Netflix in June 2 us only beginning if his journey to investigate the media investigator.

The gripping trailer for Scoop showcases society’s rush to judgment as Jagruti, a headline-writing journalist is caught between the nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media. One single phone call sets off a chain of events.

Inspired by real events and Jigna Vora’s memoir, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison the series is produced by Matchbox Shots and created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul. The genre-defining drama series is set to premiere on Netflix on June 2nd, 2023. Scoop marks Hansal Mehta and Netflix’s maiden partnership with the first season of a franchise chronicling the shocking sequence of events that unravel for an unsuspecting journalist.

Speaking about creating the first season of Scoop, director and co-creator Hansal Mehta said, “As a filmmaker, my intention is to always tell stories that go beyond a weekend. In Scoop, I found that: a story that speaks urgently to our post truth times. Collaborating with someone as gifted as Mrunmayee brought in a sensibility that deeply enriched the show.”

Hansal promises many more scoops on media scoopsters. “Season one is just the beginning. I hope to keep exploring the story-rich world of media even further.”

Also Read: Hansal Mehta to direct Applause Entertainment’s biopic on Mahatma Gandhi