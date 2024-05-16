Exclusive: Viraf Patell to feature in Applause Entertainment’s Gandhi

Actor Viraf Patell who was recently seen in Karmma Calling, is busy shooting for his next on the OTT space. He will be part of the stellar cast of Applause Entertainment’s upcoming series on Mahatma Gandhi, helmed by Hansal Mehta. Gandhi, in its first season will cover the formative years of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s life as a law student in London and later as lawyer and civil rights activist in South Africa, during which time he conceived the ideas that ultimately led India to independence from British rule. Gandhi became known as Mahatma, or great soul, for his leading part in the independence movement. The series has Pratik Gandhi playing the titular role of Gandhi.

The series is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s two books — “Gandhi before India” and “Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World”. The series will tell the story of Mahatma Gandhi’s life and times, in the same vein The Crown told the story of the British royals.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported about Ninad Kamat and Muni Jha shooting for the series.

We now hear of Viraf Patell playing a titular role in Hansal Mehta and Applause Entertainment helmed Gandhi.

We buzzed Viraf but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates from the TV, film and OTT spaces.