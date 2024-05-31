Here’s What Shatrughan Sinha Will Do This Weekend

For the last two months, politician-actor-entertainer Shatrughan Sinha is busy with the Lok Sabha elections.He is “very eager” to see what his daughter Sonakshi has done in the Netflix series Heeramandi.

“I can’t wait to see my daughter Sonakshi in the one-and-only Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. It seems everyone has watched it, except me. I’ve been hearing only good things about the show, and about my daughter and Manisha Koirala and that beautiful girl Aditi(Hydari). Maine suna hai inho ne bahot achcha kaam kiya hai. As soon as the elections in West Bengal are over, I will be watching the entire series in one go,” says Shatruji adding that he currently has no time to even sleep properly.

“I am barely able to eat my meals and catch a few hours of sleep. But don’t worry, I will be fine.We are trying to preserve this country’s sacred democratic values which are under threat. At the moment, cinema is not a priority,” admits Shatruji.

Coming back to cinema he says, “I know Sanjay Leela Bhansali has created something extraordinary. He always does. Sonakshi was very keen to work with him. She had earlier worked in Sanjay Bhansali’s Rowdy Rathore which he had only produced. But she wanted to be directed by him. Every heroine in our film industry wants to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine. This time it is my daughter’s turn.”