Here’s why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a fractured hand during her Cannes appearance

Actor and superstar Aishwarya Rai made her Cannes appearance only recently and the lady, who is a Cannes regular for umpteen years now managed to create an instant impact as one would expect.

Apart from being an absolute stunner with both her looks on the red carpet, fans and everyone couldn’t help but notice how Rai was sporting a sling on her hand which obviously made it clear that her hand was injured but no one knew why.

Fans have been worried about her, more so not knowing the nature of her injury. However, a latest report suggests that Raj Bachchan had a bad fall in her Mumbai residence owing to which she fractured her wrist and hence to immediately consult the doctor who advised her to wear a sling on the hand.

Inspite of having an injury, Rai Bachchan made sure to not let her professional commitments suffer and hence didn’t just attend the Cannes Film Festival but upon returning home, she even head out to cast her vote.

The report also suggested that Raj Bachchan might have to undergo surgery, once the swelling of the arm reduces, and following the removal of the sling, she will have to undergo physiotherapy as well.

Needless to say, the brand that Rai Bachchan represents was elated that she made an appearance despite her injury. On the workfront, Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan I & II but has nothing else lined up right away.