Here’s why Ranbir Kapoor is cast as Lord Rama in the epic film, ‘Ramayana’

It isn’t even official yet and we don’t even know when will the film finally have a release but it wouldn’t be unfair to say that Ramayana is already one of the most-awaited and most-talked about projects of all time. This is due to the sheer scale and magnitude that the film apparently has but more so due to the list of alluring names attached to it.

On the one hand, Dangal and Chhichore director, Nitesh Tiwari is helming the project, and the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Rocking Star Yash will be playing the roles of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, Lord Hanuman and Ravana respectively. Managint to pull this casting coup is casting director, Mukesh Chhabra.

In a recent appearance on The Ranveer Show, Chhabra went on to open up about this and when asked about the two-part epic saga, he mentioned why was Kapoor cast in the titular role of Lord Rama. Chhabra said that his face had a certain calmness and Tiwari had thought of it from the beginning itself that he wanted to cast Kapoor as Lord Rama. Chhabra also mentioned that this is the right decision and one will only understand after watching the film.

Chhabra also went on to highlight that casting for a film like Ramayana cannot be manipulated or calculated, the team has to be honest in selecting actors for specified roles. He concluded saying that Ramayana: Part Two casting is also underway and he often casts big actors in character roles regardless of their persona.