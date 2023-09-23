Movies | News

How Dev Anand Tried To Pull Zeenat Aman Out Of The Sibling Zone, & Failed

Dev once told me, “I knew audiences would find it hard to accept me and Zeenat as lovers after we played siblings in Hare Rama Hare Krishna. So in our next film together Heera Panna I cast Zeenat as the younger sister of the woman I loved(Raakhee Gulzar).”

Author: Subhash K Jha
23 Sep,2023 14:25:36
How Dev Anand Tried To Pull Zeenat Aman Out Of The Sibling Zone, & Failed 854616

Mumtaz did the wisest thing by refusing to play Dev Anand’s sister in Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Zeenat Aman who grabbed the meaty part paid a price for her enterprising spirit.

She was never accepted as Dev’s romantic heroine, although the actor-director tried hard to pair himself with her in permutations that were meant to gradually shake off Zeenat’s sisterly association with her mentor.

Dev once told me, “I knew audiences would find it hard to accept me and Zeenat as lovers after we played siblings in Hare Rama Hare Krishna. So in our next film together Heera Panna I cast Zeenat as the younger sister of the woman I loved(Raakhee Gulzar).”

It didn’t work. Heera Panna was rejected in spite of its excellent music by R. D Burman , as was every subsequent film where Dev tried to pair himself with Zeenat. Prem Shastra(where again, Dev was not romantically paired with Zeenat) , Ishk Ishk Ishk , Kaalaabaz, Darling Darling were all flops.

The only hit film of Dev-Zeenat as a romantic pair was Warrant in 1975.Their last film together was Darling Darling in 1977 after which Zeenat moved on to Raj Kapoor and Sanjay Khan.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Comment Box

Related Post

Zeenat Aman opens up about her relationship with Raj Kapoor, read details 777199
Zeenat Aman opens up about her relationship with Raj Kapoor, read details
Hema Malini To Jaya Bachchan: 5 Forever Favorite Actors In B-town 758815
Hema Malini To Jaya Bachchan: 5 Forever Favorite Actors In B-town
Manushi Chhillar To Lara Dutta: Stunning Miss India winners
My Birthday Is As Usual With My Sons – Zeenat Aman On turning A Year Older
Exclusive: Samir Soni bags ZEE5 series Showstopper
“He Was Forever 18 To Me” – One Legend Remembers Another: Mumtaz Remembers Dev Anand On His Birthday

Latest Stories

Sachin Tendulkar honours 1983 Cricket heroes, awaits 2023 World Cup victory 854671
Sachin Tendulkar honours 1983 Cricket heroes, awaits 2023 World Cup victory
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan sets godown on fire to free hostages 854666
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan sets godown on fire to free hostages
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan get married 854662
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan get married
Ahead of its release, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Introduces The Character of Raima Sen from The Vaccine War 854664
Ahead of its release, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Introduces The Character of Raima Sen from The Vaccine War
[Photos] Sonam Kapoor asserts glam in deep plunge midnight blue gown dress 854606
[Photos] Sonam Kapoor asserts glam in deep plunge midnight blue gown dress
Gucci's Global Ambassador Alia Bhatt shines in green bling T-shirt and bell-bottom jeans at Milan Fashion Week 854627
Gucci’s Global Ambassador Alia Bhatt shines in green bling T-shirt and bell-bottom jeans at Milan Fashion Week
Read Latest News