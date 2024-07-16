Huma Qureshi is ‘reporting on duty as Roohi’; here’s why

Actor Huma Qureshi has been on a roll for a while now, where after having appeared in the film, Tarla last year, she reprised her loved role as Rani Bharti in the Sony LIV series, Maharani earlier this year when the show returned for a third season.

After having a blast at her close friend, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding last month, she is back to work on has already begun shooting for her next project. Sharing some images of the same, Qureshi went on to start work on her next film, Bayaan, where she plays the role of Roohi Kartar.

She captioned it saying, ‘Roohi Kartar reporting on duty!! #Bayaan @shiladityabora @bikasmishra Day 1 #cop #honour #justice’-

For the uninitiated, Bayaan is set in the scenic expanse of Rajasthan and tells a captivating tale of a father and a daughter. Roohi, a novice detective, embarks on her first major case in a quaint town. Her resolve is tested as she contends with a powerful adversary entrenched in the system’s corruption. Roohi’s challenge is to uphold the illustrious legacy of her father, a celebrated figure in law enforcement while navigating the complexities of her new role.

The film, titled ‘Bayaan’, features Chandrachur Singh and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. Production kicks off this month in Rajasthan, with Shiladitya Bora (Platoon One Films), Madhu Sharma (Summit Studios), Kunal Kumar, and Anshuman Singh at the helm as producers.