Huma Qureshi signs up for ‘Gulaabi’; shoot begins today

Actor Huma Qureshi has been a roll lately, where she has had back-to-back successes in the form of Monica, O My Darling and Tarla, and the returning season of Maharani on Sony LIV. She is also currently one of the permanent guests of the Sony TV show, Madness Machayenge.

And it only gets better as one of the films she had signed up for was in the works and is now all set to roll. The recently announced film, produced by Vishal Rana, Echelon Productions, now gets a title – Gulaabi.

The Huma Qureshi starrer, directed by Vipul Mehta begins shoot today in Ahmedabad.

This film, announced on the momentous occasion of International Women’s Day, promises to be a groundbreaking tale that celebrates the resilience and strength of women everywhere. Set against the backdrop of a stirring true story, it unveils the courage of an auto rickshaw driver who became the beacon of change, inspiring women to reclaim their destinies.

Today marks the beginning of shoot for Gulabi confirmed by Vishal Rana, who adds, “We are thrilled to start shoot for Gulabi in Ahmedabad today. Through this film, our aim is to deliver a great content driven film for the audience they can resonate with . Huma, who has delivered some great performances in her career, once again is all set to create some magic on screen !

Jio Studios Presents, an Echelon Productions Film, directed by Vipul Mehta, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Vishal Rana. Apart from Gulaabi, Huma also has another film in the pipeline, in the form of Pooja Meri Jaan.