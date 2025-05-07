I Don’t Feel Like Meeting Anyone Anymore: Karan Johar on Anxiety and Loneliness

Raj Shamani asked Karan Johar if he ever feels lonely?

To which Karan says, ‘All the time, I am a lonely person’, he then remembers Jagjit Singh’s ghazal.

Karan Johar says, ‘a lot of people are lonely, I might be a lonely person in a relationship, but I have got 2 beautiful children, a lovely mother. I am blessed with great friends, but I am still lonely. Because I am never able to express my emotions. I am not able to tell my actual feelings, I do not want to give added responsibility to anyone, and I keep my feelings inside.’

He added, ‘When a person has too many thoughts, thinks deeply, and you don’t share them, then you become friends with those thoughts. I like being lonely, and I am happy.’

Karan also revealed that he used to go to therapy, but still doesn’t go, but has taken medicines for anxiety. He says, ‘I can become my therapist and solve my problems.’

Karan also shared that he is dealing with social anxiety. He feels quite anxious in closed rooms and even if there are a lot of people around.

He shared that he has stopped throwing parties.

Karan says, ‘Even if I go to a party, I come back within 5 minutes. I can’t stop myself from doing that. How do I act? How do I become what people think I am?

Karan candidly told that he is still on medication. And in 2016, when he had an anxiety attack, it was related to heartbreak. He doesn’t like meeting any of his people, and all this started post-COVID.

On the work front, Karan Johar recently shared a heartwarming note, calling the upcoming film one of Dharma Productions’ proudest projects.