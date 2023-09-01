Movies | News

“I have licked fire…” Sameer Wankhede shares cryptic note after SRK’s Jawan trailer goes viral

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Sep,2023 18:10:26
The highly-anticipated trailer for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, ‘Jawan,’ has left the internet go all gaga. It’s a movie that fans have been eagerly awaiting, and the trailer has not disappointed. Packed with gripping action sequences and showcasing Shah Rukh Khan’s remarkable versatility as an actor, it has lived up to all the expectations. However, it’s one specific line from the trailer that has set social media abuzz.

In the trailer, Shah Rukh Khan delivers the impactful dialogue: “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar” (Deal with the father before touching the son). This line has gone viral and sparked intense discussions among fans and the public.

The reason for the dialogue’s significance lies in its potential connection to a real-life incident involving Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In 2021, Wankhede played a pivotal role in the arrest of Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, in connection with a drugs-related case. Aryan Khan spent nearly a month in custody before the Bombay High Court granted him bail. Subsequently, Aryan Khan was cleared of any wrongdoing.

The viral dialogue has led many to draw parallels between it and the Aryan Khan case, speculating whether it carries a hidden message or reference.

Adding to the intrigue, Sameer Wankhede shared a cryptic post on his social media platform. The post featured a quote by Nicole Lyons that read, “I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you.” This enigmatic message from Wankhede has raised further questions, leaving the public curious about whether it is his subtle response to Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue in the ‘Jawan’ trailer, as mentioned in India Today.

As the excitement around ‘Jawan’ continues to build, fans, as well as the wider public, are eagerly monitoring any developments or responses from the parties involved in this intriguing online exchange.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

