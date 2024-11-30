“I wanted to get a genetic test done on you after Bae,” Chunky Panday makes shocking revelation on daughter Ananya

The debut episode of Vi Presents Be A Parent, Yaar! Season 2 brought an engaging and heartfelt conversation featuring Bollywood’s beloved father-daughter duo, Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday. The duo shared amusing anecdotes, delved into personal experiences, and reflected on their unique bond in this first-of-its-kind parenting chat show.

During a playful segment of the show, the two participated in a game called How Well Do You Know Each Other?. When asked about Chunky Panday’s favourite film character portrayed by Ananya, the senior actor guessed Student of the Year 2. However, Ananya had anticipated it to be her role in Pati Patni Aur Woh. This led to a humorous moment where Chunky quipped, “I wanted to get a genetic test done on you after Bae.” His remark, delivered with his signature wit, left both Ananya and the audience in splits. He followed up with heartfelt praise, calling Ananya extraordinary and acknowledging that she has surpassed him as an actor.

The episode also saw the Pandays diving into more profound topics, including Ananya’s journey in Bollywood, the impact of social media trolling, and the resilience required to thrive in the film industry. The young actress opened up about her childhood dream of becoming an actor, while Chunky reflected on his transformative experiences in Bollywood and his approach to navigating public scrutiny.

Hosted by the popular YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa, Be A Parent, Yaar! aims to bridge the generational gap by bringing together parent-child duos to share unfiltered conversations about relationships, emotions, and the challenges of parenting in the digital age. The show, supported by Vi (Vodafone Idea), is designed to celebrate positive parenting and offers viewers a unique glimpse into the lives of these celebrity families.

Ananya and Chunky also addressed sensitive topics such as nepotism in Bollywood, highlighting the pressures of being a star kid while striving to establish one’s individuality. Their candidness resonated with viewers, making the episode a heartfelt blend of humour, warmth, and introspection.