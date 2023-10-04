Movies | News

Is Priyanka Chopra Out Of Jee Le Zara? Here Is The Truth

In the meanwhile , there are endless hypothetical assumptions on Priyanka Chopra's presence in the project. The latest story on Priyanka’s participation even suggests that she didn’t like the script.

Author: Subhash K Jha
04 Oct,2023 11:54:56
For months now, there have been reports of Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropping out of Farhan Akhtar’s chick flick Jee Le Zara for reasons that are as far-fetched as lack of dates and not approving of the script.

So is Priyanka Chopra doing Jee Le Zara?

The answer is an emphatic yes!! She IS doing the film.

“Not only is she doing it, Jee Le Zara won’t be made without the original cast: Katrina, Priyanka and Alia. If one of them decides to opt out, Farhan Akhtar will drop the project. The three protagonists’ roles have been written with the three actresses in mind,” says a source very close to Farhan.

As for the endless speculation on Priyanka Chopra, “The project got delayed as Farhan couldn’t get the right male actors to co-star with the three ladies. The dates would have to be worked accordingly,” says the source.

In the meanwhile , there are endless hypothetical assumptions on Priyanka’s presence in the project. The latest story on Priyanka’s participation even suggests that she didn’t like the script.

“Farhan has not shown the script to any of the three leading ladies. He intends to have a combined narration for Priyanka, Katrina and Alia as soon as he locks in the male leads,” says the well-informed source.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

