It’s a baby girl for Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

And the big news has come in, and confirmed that Deepika Padukone has delivered a baby girl.

The couple embraced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, on September 7, 2024, which was incidentally an auspicious occasion of the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

For the uninitiated, Friday, the couple visited the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, seeking blessing from Lord Ganesha.

Several pictures and videos of the actir went viral on social media wherein she was seen wearing a green-coloured saree and with a baby bump. Earlier this year, Padukone and Singh announced their pregnancy on social media and mentioned that they are expecting their newborn in September 2024.

Followed by this, last evening, a video was shared by the paparazzi on Instagram wherein Padukone and Singh were spotted entering Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital in their car. Not only the couple but Singh’s mother and sister were also spotted reaching the hospital in a separate car.

Things have been rather quick as well, where earlier last week, Padukone and Singh shared images from their pregnancy photoshoot which was a series of images in monochrome, and the images instantly felt viral.

It is unclear about the recent updates from inside the hospital but a few inside sources have suggested that both the mother and the child are in good health.

We wish the couple loads of congratulations.