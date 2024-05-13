Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are both highly talented actors in the Indian film industry. They have garnered praise for their acting skills and dedication to their craft. Their on-screen presence and ability to portray diverse characters have earned them a strong fan following and critical acclaim in the Indian film industry. Today, both the actors shared a hilarious video and announced their Mr. and Mrs. Mahi trailer. Take a look below.
Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Hilarious Video Appearance-
Taking to Instagram post, the actors shared a hilarious video on the Instagram post. The video showcases them playing cricket and acting like a movie character. After that, Rajkummar Rao throws a ball, and Janhvi hits a shot, and the ball hits Rajkummar’s front teeth. After that, he shows his front broken teeth. Then Janhvi makes a cute smiley face appearance in the video. In the last video, they shared a poster of the Mr. and Mrs. Mahi trailer; the movie will be released on 31st May 2024.
Watch the Trailer Below-
About Mr. and Mrs. Mahi Movie-
Mahendra, a failed cricketer, and Mahima, a doctor, are brought together through an arranged marriage. They have the same nickname, Mahi; thus, they become Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. They soon discover a shared love and enthusiasm for cricket.
