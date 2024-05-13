Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Mr. and Mrs. Mahi Movie Trailer Out, Watch the Video Below!

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are both highly talented actors in the Indian film industry. They have garnered praise for their acting skills and dedication to their craft. Their on-screen presence and ability to portray diverse characters have earned them a strong fan following and critical acclaim in the Indian film industry. Today, both the actors shared a hilarious video and announced their Mr. and Mrs. Mahi trailer. Take a look below.

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Hilarious Video Appearance-

Taking to Instagram post, the actors shared a hilarious video on the Instagram post. The video showcases them playing cricket and acting like a movie character. After that, Rajkummar Rao throws a ball, and Janhvi hits a shot, and the ball hits Rajkummar’s front teeth. After that, he shows his front broken teeth. Then Janhvi makes a cute smiley face appearance in the video. In the last video, they shared a poster of the Mr. and Mrs. Mahi trailer; the movie will be released on 31st May 2024.

Watch the Trailer Below-

About Mr. and Mrs. Mahi Movie-

Mahendra, a failed cricketer, and Mahima, a doctor, are brought together through an arranged marriage. They have the same nickname, Mahi; thus, they become Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. They soon discover a shared love and enthusiasm for cricket.

