Janhvi Kapoor Praises Sai Pallavi Starrer Amaran, Calls It “Magical” And “Poignant”

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently expressed her admiration for the Tamil film Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. The movie, which premiered in October this year, has garnered widespread acclaim for its emotional depth and impactful storytelling. Despite the passage of time, Amaran continues to receive positive reviews, and Janhvi, who caught up with the film recently, was quick to praise its emotional resonance.

Taking to social media, Janhvi shared a still from the film featuring Sivakarthikeyan in an army uniform alongside Sai Pallavi. She described her experience of watching Amaran as both “magical” and “moving,” adding that it was a “heartwarming and heartbreaking” experience. She further remarked, “What a way to end the year—watching the most heartwarming and heartbreaking film of the year,” underscoring the profound impact the film had on her.

In Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan plays the role of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a character based on the real-life military hero featured in the book series India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The film chronicles the life of Mukund and highlights the sacrifice, courage, and dedication of modern-day military heroes. Directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, Amaran also stars Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, and Rahul Bose. Produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International, the film has been praised for its gripping narrative and powerful performances.

Janhvi’s post reflects her deep appreciation for the film’s emotional depth and its portrayal of heroism, further sparking interest in the movie among her fans. Her endorsement of Amaran adds to the film’s growing reputation, particularly as it continues to perform well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor’s own career continues to flourish. The actress is preparing for her first romantic comedy-drama, Param Sundari, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film, slated for release in July 2025, has already created a buzz with its recently released motion poster. Janhvi’s previous project, Devara – Part 1, marked her debut in South Indian cinema, where she starred opposite Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The film was both a commercial and critical success, solidifying Janhvi’s growing prominence in the industry.

Additionally, Janhvi will soon be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic drama co-starring Varun Dhawan. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, is expected to release in April 2025.